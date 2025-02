Man faces multiple child sex crime charges in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing several child sex crime charges.

Leperis Moore was indicted on two counts of Sexual Battery and one count of Exploitation of a Child.

Prosecutors allege Moore had sex with two 15-year-olds this past August.

He was 25 at the time of the reported crime.

Moore has also been accused of photographing or videoing one of the victims in a sexual act.

A trial date has not been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.