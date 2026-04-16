Man faces multiple felony charges after multiple alleged assaults

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Deputies responded to a domestic situation in the Lackey Community last month, which led to multiple charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Reynaldo Gonzales Jr. allegedly physically attacked deputies in the line of duty without any verbal communication.

Gonzales was taken to Monroe County Detention Center, where he continued to be aggressive.

Gonzales was later taken to Monroe County Justice Court for a bond hearing in front of a Justice Court Judge.

During the hearing, Gonzales attempted to cause physical injury to the Judge and had to be physically restrained.

Gonzales ended up with two felony counts of Assault, one count for the altercation with the Deputies and one count concerning the incident with the Justice Court Judge.

His bond was set at $150,000, and he is currently being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.