Man faces protection order violation charge in Oxford for a 2nd time

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time in as many months, a man is facing charges after allegedly violating a protection order and running from law enforcement.

On August 6, Oxford Police received a call about Mitchell Wren actively violating a protection order.

Wren was located at the Square before leading police on a chase and eventually getting away.

The protection order mentioned stems from a report back on July 11.

WCBI previously reported that Wren was arrested by Oxford PD and charged with Cyberstalking.

Then, on July 15, Wren was arrested again by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for violating his first protection order and continuing to contact the victim.

On August 7, Oxford PD issued arrest warrants for Wren on Aggravated Stalking, Felony Fleeing, and Protection Order Violation.

Wren was located and arrested again by MCSO before being taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on the warrants previously mentioned.

No bond has been set.

