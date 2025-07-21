Man faces several charges after a pursuit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing several charges after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

On July 17, a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado that was reported stolen from the 100 block of Ackerman Street in Louisville was spotted.

Later that night, a Louisville Police Department officer spotted the vehicle on Old Robinson Road.

The officer attempted a traffic stop when the driver drove away heading southbound on Mississippi Highway 25.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle attempted to exit on Hinze Road before crashing.

Willie O’landa Ball was arrested and taken to the Winston County Correctional Facility.

Ball has no reported injuries from the crash, and the stolen truck was impounded.

Ball is being charged with DUI, Grand Larceny, Fleeing Law Enforcement, and No Driver’s License.

His bond was set at $10,000.

