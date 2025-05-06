Man faces several charges after a robbery in Sulligent

SULLIGENT, AL. (WCBI) – New information has been released on a Sulligent bank robbery.

24-year-old Rahmean Williams has been charged with Robbery 1st, Theft 1st, and Burglary 2nd degree.

The Amory man remains in the Lamar County Jail.

He was arrested a short time after last week’s hold-up.

Williams has been accused of handing a teller at First National Bank a note. It read, “This was a robbery,” and demanded that the teller put $10,000 in a bag.

The teller did provide the cash from her drawer. Williams then left the store.

A number of local, state, and federal offices assisted in the investigation, along with law enforcement in Monroe County.

