Man faces several charges after a search warrant in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing several charges after a search warrant in Tupelo.

On January 28, Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Tupelo Police Department and the

Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2000 block of Beasley

Drive in Tupelo.

During the operation, agents seized a felony quantity of alleged fentanyl, two firearms, and more than $1,000. One of

the seized firearms had been illegally modified with a machine gun conversion device rendering it fully automatic.

Calvonte Gates, a convicted felon, was taken into custody at the scene.

Gates has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Device.

Gates is being held without bond.

This case remains under investigation, and additional arrests or federal charges may be possible.

