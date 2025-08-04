Man faces several charges in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – On Saturday, August 2, at 1:04 am, Starkville Police Officers saw two vehicles drag racing on Highway 182 westbound.

Officers tried to stop the vehicles.

Officers chased one of the vehicles onto Old West Point Road.

After turning from Old West Point Road to University Drive, the vehicle lost control and crashed into an apartment complex near the intersection of University Drive and Old West Point Road.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old Jaheim Woodard of Weir.

Woodard was arrested and charged with failure to stop when an officer signals, drag racing, and two counts of contributing to the Neglect of a Minor.

