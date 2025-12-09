Man faces several child porn charges in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Paul Petach is in the Lafayette County Jail on an $800,000 bond.

Petach is charged with two counts of Enticing a Child to meet for Sexual Purposes, one count of Distribution of Child Pornography, and one count of Grooming a Child for Sexual Activity.

The investigation began in mid-November when Oxford Police were alerted to a possible case of child enticement.

Investigators spoke to several parties involved and were able to get an arrest warrant for Petach.

He was arrested, and police seized electronics and storage devices from his home.

The investigation is still open.

Oxford Police and investigators with the Attorney General’s office are analyzing the digital evidence, and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Oxford Police Department.

