Man faces several child sex crime charges in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -We have an update about a story we first brought you back in February.

A Monroe County man is now facing federal child sex crime charges.

Steve Colburn was indicted on seven counts of sex trafficking children, one count of enticement, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

These are all federal indictments.

Prosecutors allege some of the sex trafficking happened as far back as 2007.

The enticement charge comes from an alleged incident that happened February 14 of this year.

There are eight minors involved in the investigation.

Colburn faces up to life in prison.

