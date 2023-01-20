Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County.

Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning.

They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several vehicles. Investigators said he was trying to leave the property in a stolen vehicle.

Donelson was charged with six felony counts related to the alleged burglaries. His bond was set at $100,000.

He is in the Itawamba County Jail.

