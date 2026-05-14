Man faces three counts of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Alleged bogus checks buy a ticket to the Lee County Jail for a Tupelo man.

On May 6, Tupelo Police were called to Bank Plus on South Gloster Street about an alleged fraudulent check.

Bank employees told officers that a man had tried to cash a check supposedly issued by a local company. While the teller tried to verify his information, the suspect ran out.

Bank employees discovered that the suspect had cashed two other suspicious checks at other bank branches that same day.

Tuesday, police arrested Steven Phillips and charged him with three counts of Uttering Forgery.

A judge set his bond at $7,500.

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