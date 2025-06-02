Man faces two counts of meth sale in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY Miss. (WCBI) – A 47-year-old man is behind bars in Lowndes County facing two counts of sale of meth.

STING Agents arrested a Columbus man during a drug trafficking investigation.

The Lowndes County Narcotics Unit started an investigation after receiving information from a citizen about the sale of large amounts of methamphetamine in Lowndes County.

After further investigation, agents identified 47-year-old Redmond Coney, of Columbus, as a local drug dealer and trafficker involved in selling methamphetamine.

The agents received tips indicating that Coney was operating in multiple areas of Columbus and Lowndes County.

They used several investigative tactics to secure arrest warrants for him through the Lowndes County Justice Court, charging him with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, agents located Coney at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 4th Street South and took him into custody without incident.

He is facing two counts of sale of methamphetamine, along with two additional counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

This investigation was conducted with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Coney has been transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 2, 2025.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone, if you see something, say something.

If you suspect someone in Lowndes County of selling drugs or if you have any additional information in this case, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3-Tips app.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers, and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

