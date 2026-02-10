Man faces various drug charges in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community complaints of drug activity lead to a large-sized bust in Booneville.

Zane Miller has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 203 Old Marietta Road on February 6.

During the search, they found three-quarters of a pound of alleged Meth and over one ounce of alleged fentanyl.

They also seized three firearms and $12,000.

Miller, who was on probation at the time for other pending narcotic charges, was denied bond by Booneville Municipal Court Judge Greg Meyes.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

