Man facing capital murder now charged with arson in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Itawamba County facing capital murder in the death of his mother was also charged with first-degree arson.

According to a press release from the state fire marshal’s office, William Walden confessed to beating his mother, Flora Walden, to death and then setting her home on fire.

This investigation began Friday when Itawamba County deputies responded to a mobile home on Brown Road that had burned. That’s when they found Flora Walden’s badly burned body inside the home.

The investigation led to the arrest of her son, William Walden.

His bond was set at $250,000.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Walden. He was out of prison on early release from a previous conviction.

