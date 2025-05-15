Man facing charges after a stabbing in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone.

On Saturday, May 10, Tupelo Police responded to a call on Buchanan Street in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, officers came in contact with a victim who appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

Officers contacted the suspect nearby and arrested 51-year-old Timothy Clay.

Clay is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

Clay is being held on a $25,000 bond.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

