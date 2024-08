Man facing first-degree murder charge in Tupelo denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 22-year-old Makaiyah Woods was denied bond and remains in jail.

He’s facing a first-degree murder charge.

Woods was arrested earlier this week in connection to the shooting that killed 21-year-old Romero Hampton.

Officers were called to Hilldale Apartments on Monday evening after witnesses heard gunshots.

Investigators have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

