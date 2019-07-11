Man facing several felonies after deputies called for disturbance

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of having drugs, paraphernalia and a gun in his home was also accused of having drugs on him while being booked into jail.

Raymond Entrekin, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and family disturbance.

Entrekin was arrested after Prentiss County deputies went to a home on Hwy 4, at 7:30 a.m. on June 27 for a disturbance.

Deputies alleged the gun found in the house was used in the disturbance.

Entrekin’s bond was set at $75,000.