Man fell through ice at Veterans Park in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks like fun, but a walk out on a frozen lake can turn dangerous quickly. It happened at Veterans Park in Tupelo Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the southeast part of the lake around 2 o’clock after getting reports that a man had fallen through the ice.

Bystanders had tried to pull him out with a rope.

When officers arrived, one was able to lie on the ice and get a rope to him. The other officer then pulled his partner and the victim to safety.

The man was treated at the scene for exposure but otherwise had no serious injuries.

Police warn that frozen bodies of water may look solid, but are still very risky.