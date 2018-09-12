Man Find Rocks He Believes is Connected to Billy The Kid

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man believes he’s found a piece of history in his driveway.

While helping a neighbor with yardwork, Nanih Waiya resident, Jimmy Gregory noticed a strange rock on his walk home.

- Advertisement -

“Usually I just walk across the grass, but I decided to come down the driveway,” Gregory said. “I found it laying right over there. It was just a square rock. I said ‘Well, that’s interesting. That’s the first time I feel I’ve ever seen a square gravel like that.”

The rock didn’t seem like much at first, but after closer examination Gregory noticed writing on the rock that he believes is related to Wild West legend, Billy the Kid.

“I picked it up, looked at it, and said there’s something written on here,” the Winston County man said. “I took it inside, washed it off, and I could figure it said Billy Bonney, 17. Billy Bonney is Billy the Kid.”

While, there are no records of the Kid ever coming through Mississippi, Gregory says it’s possible the rock flowed down-river into the Tenn-Tom Waterway, where he got his gravel for his driveway.

“There’s no telling where it came from,” he said.

Gregory has only shown a few friends and the local library but plans to get it validated.

Until then, he’s going to relish in his discovery.

“I asked God one day to show me something that no one else had, and I guess that’s a miracle right there,” Gregory said with a smile. “I know there’s not another one in the world like this.”

Gregory has been referred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in Jackson for validation.

Until he takes it there, it’s sitting secure in a safe deposit box at the bank.