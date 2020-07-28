Man flown to area hospital after morning crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus driver is airlifted to from the hospital after smashing into a Columbus Light and Water truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of Railroad Street and 14th Avenue North Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the driver of the Ford Taurus told officers that his breaks failed before hitting the truck.

Shelton says the Light and Water vehicle was stopped at the traffic light when the accident happened.

The driver’s injuries are described as major.

He was taken to a Tupelo hospital and was the only person in the car.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.