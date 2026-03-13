Man found dead after a 17-month search in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man reported missing 17 months ago.

Derek Anthony Gray was reported missing back in July 2024 after he and his then-girlfriend got into an altercation.

The two were believed to be living in Gray’s vehicle under the Yellow Creek bridge in Steens.

Today, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and Coroner Greg Merchant held a joint press conference regarding Gray’s disappearance.

They said a hunter found Gray’s skeletal remains in a wooded area.

Merchant says Gray’s body was then taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab.

The remains were confirmed to be Gray after his sibling’s DNA was tested and compared.

Hawkins says Gray’s remains were given to his family.

E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory handled Gray’s arrangements for the family.

Hawkins said Gray’s death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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