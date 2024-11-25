Man found dead in a apartment complex parking lot in Starkville

STARKVILLEE, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt told WCBI a man was found in the parking lot of The Social Block apartment complex.

The person has not been identified.

Circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation.

An autopsy will be done.

Starkville police have not released details about the incident.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

