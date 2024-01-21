Man found dead on Highway 82 in Oktibbeha County

Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Tipton of Aberdeen was the victim of a fatal shooting on Highway 82 around midnight last night.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man was found dead on the side of Highway 82 in Oktibbeha County.

Daniel Miller, 22, has been arrested in connection to the case with pending charges.

Sources tell WCBI the shooting occurred inside of a pickup truck on Highway 82 and three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Officially from the Oktibbeha County coroner, Tipton’s death is being investigated as a homicide and his body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.

The case is currently being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

