Man found guilty for First Degree Murder in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arti Brown will spend the rest of his life in a Mississippi prison.

An Oktibbeha County jury found Brown guilty of First Degree Murder earlier today.

Brown shot Dylan Meikle outside of The Links apartment complex in May 2022.

Meikle died at the hospital.

Brown fled to Alabama, but was captured a short time later in Tuscaloosa County and extradited to Oktibbeha County.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced Brown to Life in Prison Without Parole.

