Man found guilty in Noxubee County manslaughter

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man was found guilty of manslaughter late Wednesday afternoon.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdict to Johnny “Bullet” Slaughter, just before five.

He stabbed Dennis “Beach” Gavin to death three years ago.

The two men apparently got into an argument at the “talk of the town” club back in November of 2015.

Slaughter was injured in the fight.

He will be sentenced Friday morning.

Slaughter is in the custody of the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.