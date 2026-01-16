Man from Clay Co. Arrested following long investigation on Tupelo auto burglaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man has been arrested in Tupelo following a months-long investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries that took place in Tupelo, Lee County, and in the surrounding area.

Tupelo Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of very similar auto burglaries during the Fall.

Most of the vehicles were late-model trucks, and many of them had windows broken out, even when they were unlocked.

Among the commonly stolen items were guns, gun accessories, and cash.

Tuesday, the Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team and Lee County deputies searched an apartment on McCullough Boulevard. Among the items they found was a military-grade smoke device.

They arrested 23-year-old Camryn Hodges of Prairie.

Tupelo Police charged Hodges with seven counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Device.

Those aren’t the only charges Hodges faces.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office then charged him with six additional counts of Burglary of a Vehicle.

A Lee County Justice Court Judge set his bond at $500,000; however, the Tupelo Municipal Judge ordered him to be held without bond on the city charges.

The investigation is still open, and more charges and arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.