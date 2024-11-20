Man from Lowndes Co. found guilty of murder

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jurors deliberate less than 20 minutes to find a Lowndes County man guilty of murder.

Phillip Shane House will spend the rest of his life in prison on the first degree murder charge.

Testimony wrapped up on November 20, by the prosecution.

House changed his mind during a change of plea hearing on Monday, November 18.

That’s when a jury was selected.

“The case really came down to key pieces of evidence, including his cellphone messages, where he sent her a text message that said ‘Game Over’ right before he killed her. The phone records show that he drove towards her house at the time of the murder and left. And, I think the final piece of evidence was his brother’s testimony that after the murder, he admitted to him that he had shot and killed her, and actually threatened to kill the brother as well,” said District Attorney Scott Colom.

House killed 39-year-old Summer Danielle Tennyson in her Grant Road home, near Caledonia, in June 2023.

