Man from New Albany accused of stealing a car in Tupelo

TUPELO/OXOFRD, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Albany man has been arrested in Oxford, accused of stealing a car in Tupelo.

The case began in mid-August when Tupelo Police were called about a car theft on Carnation Street.

Several hours later, Oxford Police called Tupelo, telling them that the car had been found in Oxford.

They arrested the driver, Montrell Pegues of New Albany, on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, September 25, Pegues was charged in Tupelo with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

