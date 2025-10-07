Man from Oxford arrested on 14 counts of credit card fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man has been arrested on 14 counts of credit card fraud.

Earlier on Thursday, October 2, a detective with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by the Randolph, New Jersey Police Department about a credit card fraud case taking place where the suspect was within the city limits of Oxford.

An Oxford Police detective learned that between May 28 and June 13 of this year, 14 transactions were made on

the victim’s account without consent, totaling a little over $61,035.

Detectives identified 29-year-old Lawrence Hakim II as the suspect.

Hakim II was taken into custody and charged with 14 counts of Credit Card Fraud.

Bond was set at $42,000.

