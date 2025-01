Man from Starkville charged with sexual battery in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing a child sex crime charge after being indicted.

Keith Hill was charged with sexual battery.

He was indicted by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury in 2022. He was just served that indictment.

In the court documents, prosecutors allege Hill had sex with a 13-year-old back in March of 2017.

No trial date has been set.

