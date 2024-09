Man from Tupelo faces child sex charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is behind bars facing child sex charges.

Tupelo Police arrested 57-year-old Pepe Morelas September 19 on a warrant for 2 counts of Sexual Battery of a child under the age of 14, and one count of Fondling.

The charges stem from a case that was reported in 2023.

Morelas’ bond was set at $50,000.

He is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

