Man given felony charges after a pursuit in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man and his charges after a pursuit in Starkville.

Coby Cook was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, DUI, failure to stop and failure to yield to blue lights.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also charged him with several traffic violations.

Cook remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The incident happened the afternoon of November 18, when a Trooper tried to pull Cook over on Highway 182.

MHP said Cook drove to an apartment complex, jumped out of his vehicle and tossed a gun.

He then went inside an apartment.

Starkville PD’s tactical team worked to get Cook out of the unit, and he was eventually taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Starkville police, Oktibbeha deputies, and MHP were all on the scene of the incident.

