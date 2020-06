COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Black Lives Matter rally held in Columbus was interrupted Saturday by a man with a gun.

This video was captured by a WCBI viewer and shows the moment protestors confront the man.

Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said Teddy Billingsley of Columbus is the man seen holding the gun in the video.

He is charged with brandishing a weapon, disturbing the peace, and public intoxication– all misdemeanors.

Billingsley remains in jail at this time.