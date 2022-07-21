Man has been charged with an early evening shooting in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been charged with an early evening shooting in Lowndes County.

It took law enforcement agencies some time to unravel just what happened – and where.

Adam Malone was charged with aggravated assault and a weapon has been recovered by the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Department.

Around 5:30 Thursday, Deputies and Columbus police officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

They were following up on a shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle.

The 34-year-old male victim was in critical condition.

Family and friends gathered outside the hospital. Columbus POlice were called to help keep the peace among the large number of people.

Officers determined the shooting happened in Crawford community.

Deputies contacted a second victim who was present during the shooting but was uninjured.