Man hit by vehicle dies in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are investigating a fatal accident involving a person walking down the road.

The crash happened on Road 154, near Shannon, just before 9-30 Saturday night.

Deputies talked with the driver of the vehicle on the scene. Preliminary testing shows that the person was not impaired.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center where he died.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as 59-year-old Glen Ivy of Okolona.

The investigation is ongoing.