BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCBI) – A native West Point man played Taps in honor of his grandfather for Memorial Day.

James White currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the band director at A.H. High School.

- Advertisement -

His grandfather was the Late Sammie Lee White Sr., who lived in West Point. He was a World War II Veteran.

Taps is a 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies.