COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A person is recovering after a stabbing in the Friendly City.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says a suspect is in custody.

The stabbing happened at a residence in the Peach and Cherry Street area on the city’s north side around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Shelton says the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday night.

Columbus police are still investigating.