Man in Carroll County allegedly tries to scam residents

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If your home needs weather-related repairs or just an update, law enforcement has a warning.

You need to be alert for deals that are too good to be true.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said Peewee Stumpie Lee, of Brandon, tried to swindle residents.

Walker warned of anyone looking to do work at your home who was not contacted by you, no matter how official they look.

Sometimes these contractors will offer to do a job like painting or paving a driveway with leftover materials from another site for a small fee.

Once the work is complete, they will demand more money.

Carroll County deputies were called about Lee allegedly doing a similar scam. Turns out Lee was wanted in Georgia and had a weapon in his vehicle.

The Mississippi State Board of Contractors also issued a warning.

If a repair cost is more than $10,000, a contractor’s license issued by the board is required. That’s a state law.

The agency warns homeowners to be aware of unsolicited offers for inspections and repairs.

You should avoid rushing into repairs, check references, and never give cash payments upfront.

Homeowners can also ask the contractor for a written quote, proof of insurance, and a written contract.

