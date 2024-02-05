Man in Choctaw County faces 5 child sex crime charges

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Choctaw County is facing five child sex crime charges.

William Tennyson was charged with two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of statutory rape.

Prosecutors said the alleged crimes happened between 2009 and 2012.

During the earliest reporting in the indictment, the victim at the time was under the age of 14.

Bond for Tennyson was recently set at $150,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X