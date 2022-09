Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus.

Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North.

A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area and chased the man down.

The investigator arrested the man.

No one was injured in the incident.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.