Man in the country illegally accused of child abuse in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in the country illegally is in the Pontotoc County Jail, accused of abusing a child.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after a mother took her child to North Mississippi Medical Center – Pontotoc.

The 7-year-old girl had bruising to her upper body.

Investigators say the incident took place in the Katelyn Path area of the county.

They identified Jamie Reniery Sauceda Vasquez as the suspect.

He was arrested on Monday, October 13.

Vasquez is a Honduran national, believed to be in the country illegally.

His bond was set at $50,000, but ICE has placed a hold on him.

