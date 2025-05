Man indicted after 2024 shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted after a December 2024 shooting.

Rufus Neal has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened on Bell Avenue.

At the time, Columbus police said a family argument led to the shooting.

One person was injured.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.