Man indicted after car crash that killed his brother in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is indicted after a crash that killed his brother in Calhoun County.

A grand jury returned a DUI manslaughter indictment against Christopher Pittman.

The accident happened July 4, 2020 on Highway 8.

At the time of the accident, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Pittman was driving an SUV when it went off the road and overturned.

20-year-old Courtney Burchfield of Houston died in the crash.

No trial date has been set.