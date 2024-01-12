Man indicted after shooting at busy Oktibbeha County intersection

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted a man after a shooting at a busy intersection.

Ma’Dayviun Lofton is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 15 at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.

Before the gunfire started, SPD said there was an argument at Westside Market.

A vehicle was damaged by bullets but no one was injured.

No trial date has been set.

