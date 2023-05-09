Man indicted for aggravated assault in Columbus nightclub shooting case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury said there is enough evidence to move forward in a Columbus nightclub shooting.

Larry Hudgins was indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

A court date has not been set.

You may recall the shooting outside of the Yo Bar this past November.

There is a surveillance video from the shooting. It is from the owners of the bar, who have cooperated with the police and the investigation.

Three people went to the hospital and investigators found more than 60 shell casings scattered throughout the property.

Five vehicles were also damaged.

