Man indicted for alleged illegal re-entry/child sex crime in Ecru

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mexican Citizen is indicted by a federal grand jury in Oxford for alleged illegal re-entry into the United States after being charged with a state child sex crime.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Filiberto Gonzalez-Tovar of Ecru was arrested by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office in August 2024, after a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Gonzalez-Tovar was charged in state court with two counts of rape.

The Department of Homeland Security determined that Gonzalez-Tovar was previously removed from the United States in 2017 by order of an Immigration Judge.

Further investigation led to a criminal indictment for the federal offense of illegal re-entry.

