Man indicted for charges connected to 2020 shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection to a 2020 shooting is in custody.

40-year-old Charles McPherson was indicted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Tupelo police said a person was shot multiple times in March 2020 on Southside Drive.

McPherson is being held without bond.

A trial date has not been set.

