Man indicted for child sex crime in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man has been indicted on a child sex crime.

34-year-old Vamario Baskin was charged with sexual battery.

In court documents, prosecutors accuse Baskin had sex with a 15-year-old.

The alleged incident happened in September 2023.

Baskin was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

No court date has been set.

