Man indicted for more child sex crimes charges in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man indicted for alleged child sex crimes in Itawamba County faces similar charges in Lee County.

Gregory Anthony Ramos was arrested in Itawamba County Tuesday on warrants from Lee County for three counts of Sexual Battery of a child under the age of 14.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office recently investigated a case of sexual abuse involving a young child, Ramos was identified as the suspect.

After presenting the case to the Lee County Grand Jury, the Sheriff’s Office was able to secure the arrest warrants.

Ramos has also been indicted by an Itawamba County Grand Jury on similar charges.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in his arrest.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office and the Easter Seals of Mississippi Child Advocacy Center aided in the investigation.

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