OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man was indicted in a shooting and as a habitual offender.

Devierre Outlaw faced an aggravated assault charge.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened on Gleason Drive late last year. There was a manhunt for Outlaw. He was eventually arrested in Tennessee.

Prosecutors alleged the Outlaw shot the victim in the chest.

That person was eventually treated and released from the hospital.

Outlaw has been convicted of two drug charges.